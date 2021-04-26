POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PORBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

