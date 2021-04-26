Polaris (NYSE:PII) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.82.

NYSE PII opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. Polaris has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,571 shares of company stock worth $23,630,780. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after buying an additional 209,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

