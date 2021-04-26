Polaris (NYSE:PII) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.
Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $144.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $147.73.
In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,630,780. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 40,727 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 38.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
