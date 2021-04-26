Polaris (NYSE:PII) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $144.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,630,780. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 40,727 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 38.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

