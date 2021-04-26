Polkamarkets 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.56 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $25.13 million and $2.56 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00065036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.07 or 0.00741406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00094442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.76 or 0.07753188 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

