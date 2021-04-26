Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.22.

POOL traded down $8.21 on Monday, hitting $411.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1-year low of $203.23 and a 1-year high of $426.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after buying an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 3,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 128,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pool by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

