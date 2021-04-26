POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One POPCHAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $594,485.02 and approximately $523.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00053638 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00015866 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

POPCHAIN Coin Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Coin Trading

