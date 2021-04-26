POPCHAIN (PCH) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,504.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One POPCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $593,597.01 and approximately $1,504.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00054618 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.