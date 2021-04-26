PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $8.64 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $12,841.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,500.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.04 or 0.04702817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.77 or 0.00457500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $833.52 or 0.01557964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.02 or 0.00714049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.20 or 0.00480745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00059903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00415391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004280 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,103,835 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

