PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.23, RTT News reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,054. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.