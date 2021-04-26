Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.30.

Shares of POW traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$34.95. 402,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.19. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$18.79 and a 1 year high of C$35.12. The stock has a market cap of C$23.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.6700004 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

