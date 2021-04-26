Power Integrations Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,315 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,161% compared to the typical volume of 71 call options.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $11,146,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

