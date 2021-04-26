PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. PPL has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.