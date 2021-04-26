PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $33.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PPL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 159,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,516. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PPL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after buying an additional 145,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

