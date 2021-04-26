PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$15.00.

3/31/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.25 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.40 to C$18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:PSK traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.78. 114,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.26. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.54%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

