Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,072,000 after buying an additional 210,760 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.78. 116,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average is $114.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

