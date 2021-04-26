Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Life Storage makes up about 1.4% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 215,143 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 189,025 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 413.6% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 163,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,747. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on LSI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

