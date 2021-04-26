Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Codexis comprises about 1.1% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Codexis worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $755,200. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.69. 13,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,330. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

