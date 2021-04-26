Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.12. 146,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

