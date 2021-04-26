Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 5,351 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.6% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.69. 378,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,746,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

