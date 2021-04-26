Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,610,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.35. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

