Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of research firms have commented on PRLD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,198 shares of company stock worth $1,409,631 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

