Primecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.95 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.37 million and $1.95 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,995,495 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.