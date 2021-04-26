Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $384.92 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $228.71 and a 12 month high of $388.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

