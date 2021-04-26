Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $130.19 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

