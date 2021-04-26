Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after buying an additional 62,063 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,663,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,374,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $312.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.55. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $166.34 and a 12 month high of $315.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

