Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 15,203 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $117.56 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 152.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

