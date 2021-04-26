Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.39 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

