Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 63,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

