Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 22.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 26.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

MMM opened at $202.20 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

