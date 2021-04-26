Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.70 Million Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.47% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 135.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $70.62 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

