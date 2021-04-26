Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.49 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.76.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

