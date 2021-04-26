Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Target by 84.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Target by 6.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 21.5% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 127.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $206.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $103.86 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

