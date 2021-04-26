Private Advisor Group LLC Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,464 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.80 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $107.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

