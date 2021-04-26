Private Advisor Group LLC Has $18.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $77.93 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

