Private Advisor Group LLC Has $19.95 Million Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,660 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.14% of Workhorse Group worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,445 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,688 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.