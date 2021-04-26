Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 72,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 66.7% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

