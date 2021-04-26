Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,749 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

