Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 13,391 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

