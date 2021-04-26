Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,666 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $120,527,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $377.29 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

