Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $62.39.

