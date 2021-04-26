Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

