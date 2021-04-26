Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $19,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.98 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.