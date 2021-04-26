Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

NYSE MA opened at $387.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.35 and its 200 day moving average is $344.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.83 and a 12 month high of $389.88. The stock has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.