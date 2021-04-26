Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $102.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.