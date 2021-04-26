Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,601 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.73% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $18,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,066 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,669,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,093,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,656,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,218,000.

FV opened at $46.62 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92.

