Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 28,737 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,737 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $20,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $99.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $99.85.

