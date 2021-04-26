Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 33,435 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,435 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $235.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average is $212.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.40 and a fifty-two week high of $236.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

