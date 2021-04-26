Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 39,020 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,020 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

