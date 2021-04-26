Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,066 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $505.55 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.49 and a 200 day moving average of $521.05. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

