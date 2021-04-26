Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,856 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.13% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of URTH stock opened at $124.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $82.26 and a 12-month high of $124.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.